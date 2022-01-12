Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF):

1/10/2022 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

1/7/2022 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. The company expects quarterly adjusted earnings run rate in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk. Thus, the company targets run rate expense savings of $175 million by 2021.”

1/7/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00.

12/2/2021 – Brighthouse Financial is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Get Brighthouse Financial Inc alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.