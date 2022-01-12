WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

WEG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

