Wells Fargo & Company Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $110.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

