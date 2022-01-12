Wells Fargo & Company Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $110.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
