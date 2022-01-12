Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,741 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 448,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,652,207. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

