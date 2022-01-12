West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.96

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.96 and last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 2828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

