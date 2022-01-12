Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

