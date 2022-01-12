Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.64. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 8,528 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

