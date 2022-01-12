Wing Finance (WING) Hits Market Cap of $29.69 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $29.69 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.27 or 0.00030447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.05 or 0.07708512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 0.99843540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,361,784 coins and its circulating supply is 2,236,784 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

