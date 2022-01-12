Wings Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005486 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00061114 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006660 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Wings Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “
Wings Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
