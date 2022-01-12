Wolf Safe Poor People Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $24,518.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolf Safe Poor People alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00078600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.08 or 0.07634826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,778.23 or 0.99770617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008116 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using US dollars.

