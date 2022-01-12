World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

World Acceptance stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $3,848,313. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

