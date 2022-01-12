Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Radian Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

