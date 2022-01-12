Xponance Inc. Has $178,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

