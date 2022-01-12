Xponance Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

