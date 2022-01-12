Xponance Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $20,026,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.16 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

