Xponance Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.