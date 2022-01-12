Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock worth $15,102,418. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

