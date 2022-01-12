XSGD Market Cap Reaches $209.53 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001704 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $209.53 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00077804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.53 or 0.07600121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,529.01 or 0.99840730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007874 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 281,991,372 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.