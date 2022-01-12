Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.18

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 21933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

