YFValue Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the US dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00061246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

