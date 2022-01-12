Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ROVR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.83. 2,359,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

