Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report $69.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $76.37 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $283.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

