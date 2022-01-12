Zacks: Analysts Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BCLI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,714. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

