Zacks: Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Capri reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Capri by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.