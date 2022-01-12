Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $87,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.66.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

