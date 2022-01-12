Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $207.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $206.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.80 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $812.10 million, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,168. The company has a market capitalization of $494.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.44. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

