Zacks: Analysts Expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

