Zacks: Analysts Expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
