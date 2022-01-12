Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.91 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 353,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

