Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). ChromaDex reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

