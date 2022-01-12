Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce $41.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. 145,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,248. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

