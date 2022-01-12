Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

