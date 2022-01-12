Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Sell

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $246.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cummins’ impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and broad global distribution network along with efforts to ramp up its capabilities in fuel cell and hydrogen technology bode well. Acquisition of Hydrogenic Corp. and strategic partnerships with Daimler, NPROXX, Sinopec as well as Iberdrola, among others, are set to drive Cummins. Healthy balance sheet and safe dividend history are other positives. However, Cummins’ New Power segment is suffering from continuous losses amid high product and technology-related expenses. The trend is likely to continue. Rising capex and high operating costs are expected to dent Cummins’ margins. Further, supply chain disruptions and high commodity costs will put pressure on the firm’s margins. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance for the time being.”

Several other analysts have also commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $232.39 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

