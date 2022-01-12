Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Hold

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.68. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

