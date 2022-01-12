Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

