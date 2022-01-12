Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

SJI opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $625,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

