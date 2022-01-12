Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Hold

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Valneva stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

