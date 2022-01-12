Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.90 and a beta of 0.82. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that XOMA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

