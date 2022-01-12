Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to Sell

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KERN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.44. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

