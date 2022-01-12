Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Sell

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 88,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,594. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

