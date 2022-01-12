Zacks Investment Research Lowers MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Sell

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

MNKD stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 295,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.