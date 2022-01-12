Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Sell

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 2,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,355. The stock has a market cap of $781.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

