Zacks Investment Research Lowers YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 348,757 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,753,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 689,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

