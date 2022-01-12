Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to “Hold”

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

ALG stock opened at $157.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $134.54 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

