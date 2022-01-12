Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to “Buy”

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BRX stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

