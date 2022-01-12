Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to “Hold”

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

