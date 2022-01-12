Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to “Hold”

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.