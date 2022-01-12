Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) to “Hold”

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

