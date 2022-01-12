Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,888 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

NYSE ZEN opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

