Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $212.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,116. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

