Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of ZY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,675,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $64,544,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

